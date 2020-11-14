JT Post And Deletes Support for Lil Uzi Vert & Future’s New Project

JT and Lil Uzi Vert continues their weird social media back and forth.

Over the past few weeks, each has uploaded and deleted posts, which made it clear that they had the other on their mind. At the start of November, Lil Uzi Vert posted a mirror selfie of himself alongside the City Girls star before quickly removing it from the ‘gram. When social media began gabbing about the pic, JT weighed in on Twitter, writing, “That picture is old… Let it go.” Now, she herself has been the one to press delete on a tweet that directly referenced her alleged boyfriend.

“I just got a Pluto x Baby Pluto Digital Album to support Lil Uzi Vert,” the “Flewed Out” rapper wrote after the Philly artist dropped his new joint project with Future. While the supportive tweet could simply be construed as her sharing admiration for a fellow artist, JT perhaps thought that it would give people too much to talk about and deleted it from her page.

Ironically, the move just made everyone even more suspicious about what is actually going down between the pair behind closed doors and whether they are, or ever were, a thing. Just a few days ago, JT posted some late night tweets which read, “I ain’t no puppet I ain’t w/ nobody controlling me!” and, “Sometimes you gotta put action behind them words!” Pluto, too, was up late, nocturnally tweeting, “Don’t ever talk 2 me again.”

Even without JT’s public support, Pluto x Baby Pluto is is expected to do well. Although Lil Uzi Vert has stated that he intends to retire after two more albums.