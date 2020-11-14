Bad Boy Rapper Shyne Elected to Belize House of Representatives, Diddy Reacts

Former rapper Shyne is now a member of parliament in Belize.

Shyne is celebrating an election victory a few short years after the Bad Boy rapper-turned-politician changed his career path. The Belize native and member of the United Democratic Party earned a seat in the House of Representatives for the Mesopotamia constituency in Belize City. The newly-elected MP comes from a family of parliamentarians and is also the son of Dean Barrows, the first black Prime Minister of Belize. Shyne’s sister, Denise “Sista B” Barrow, was also elected for Member of Parliament in the Queen’s Square constituency.

Taking to Instagram to announce his victory, Shyne scribed a lengthy message expressing his gratitude alongside a photo of him doing press after the big win. “FROM HIP HOP TO THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES!!!” the former rapper wrote. “Thank you MESOPOTAMIA!!! It is with the greatest humility that I accept this victory for us! We won today!” he continued. “This victory is for all those who are just like me in Mesopotamia, Belize, and the world over! All those who have taken a fall! All those who have stumbled on their life’s journey.”

“We all fall! But to get up and walk, run and rise again is the purpose of life! We are all destined to be challenged but we are all capable of overcoming those challenges! My story is testament of human fortitude! We all have what I have! We just have to dig deep within and find it! I hope I inspire everyone to overcome their adversities and find their greatness!”

Shyne, whose legal moniker is Moses Barrow, was previously signed to Bad Bay Records. Diddy showed his support for his former protege’s vocation earlier this year on Twitter when he announced that he was running. “I’m so proud of my brother [Shyne] and the journey he is on,” Diddy wrote in a post. “He is running for the House of Representatives and needs your support.” Shyne, who previously served as Belize’s Ambassador for Music, is best known for the famous and timeless hit “Bad Boyz” with Barrington Levy, which was originally released under Bad Boy in 2000 as part of Shyne’s self-titled debut album.

In 1999, Shyne, Diddy, and the Bad Boy President’s then-girlfriend JLo were involved in a shooting scandal. They were all arrested, and the high-profile couple acquitted. During at night out at a club in Manhattan, Diddy reportedly bumped into some guy who was a street thug, and after things escalated, shots rang out. The three entertainers were arrested, but JLo was quickly acquitted, and Diddy followed suit. Shyne was charged with assault, attempted murder, and reckless endangerment and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and he was released in 2009.

Shyne signed with Def Jam Records when he was in prison and released his sophomore album, Godfather Buried Alive, in 2012. Both of his studio albums charted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and have been certified Gold by the RIAA. Shyne has collaborated with all the OGs in hip-hop throughout his career like Diddy, Kanye, Nas, Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes, Pharrell, and plenty more. He released his last EP Gangland in 2012, the same year he and Diddy were alright again in the public eye after they were spotted at Parish Fashion Week together. He released the project on the 12th year anniversary of his first-ever album with Bad Boy Records.

Shyne, who likely just goes by Moses Barrow now, will be the successor of a seat previously held by his uncle, the Hon. Michael Finnegan’s. Meanwhile, his father, Prime Minister Barrow, will end his 12-year reign when he is succeeded by Prime Minister-elect John Briceño. In his Instagram post, Shyne committed to showing up for his supporters during his 5-year tenure and promised others that he would earn their support and trust.

Congratulations to this Bad Boy-turned-lawmaker.