50 Cent Gifted Girlfriend Cuban Link A Marshalls Bag In A Birkin Box, Here’s Her Reaction

50 Cent gifted his his girlfriend Cuban Link a Marshalls bag disguised in a Birkin box as a birthday gift.

It turns out that not even birthdays can keep 50 Cent from his trolling ways. The rapper-turned-TV exec has earned himself quite a reputation for making light of situations (and getting under people’s grills), and not even his dear girlfriend is immune. Cuban Link, as Jamira Haines is known, turned 26 this week, and as any good boyfriend would, Fifty made sure to get her something special.

The “In Da Club” rapper always has a pulse on what is current, so it wasn’t too much of a surprise when he presented his last with an Hermés box. After all, Birkin bags are all the rage at the minute, and everyone saw how ecstatically Saweetie reacted when her boyfriend Quavo bought her not one, but two, on her big day earlier this year.

Unfortunately for Jamira, she is dating Fifty, not Quavo, and the man is notorious for having a wicked sense of humor. When the birthday girl opened the box at her party, she did not find a classic Birkin within… but rather, a bag from Marshall’s! Who said that the New Yorker doesn’t have balls.

But the aspiring lawyer has dated Fifty for over a year, and she is used to his tricks. To her credit, she laughed at the reveal and said on the ‘gram, “I’m most definitely putting my Marshall’s bag in my thing. Let me not play and act like I didn’t wear bags from Marshall’s.” Luckily for Jamira (and Fifty!), he spoiled her with some other gifts as well.

Games aside, we hope she sipped Bacardi like it was her birthday!