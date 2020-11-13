The Weeknd Taps To Perform At the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Weeknd is set to ignite the Super Bowl Halftime show.

The Super Bowl half time show is one of the most revered spaces in primetime television in the US, and most musicians consider it an honor to get the chance to perform. This year The Weeknd will get the chance to join the list of notable musicians who have performed when he takes the stage at the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The show, which always attracts high ratings and viewership, will be broadcast on CBS from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Pepsi, the NFL, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation made the announcement yesterday, November 12. Fans of the Grammy award-winning artist had an inkling that he would be taking the coveted stage when he made this cryptic post on Instagram, which he captioned: “WHAT IS HAPPENING PLS.”

In a follow-up post, he said, “performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV.”

The Weeknd is one of the rare artists who is having a great year in the midst of a pandemic. In March, he released After Hours, which has churned out many hits and is considered the biggest one of his career so far and added to that, he was also named as one of the most influential people of the year by Time Magazine.

The Pepsi Halftime Show will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins as well as Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is expected to be the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

He was not only grateful for the opportunity but excited to live out a childhood dream as well. “We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said.

Veteran rapper Jay-Z said he believed that The Weeknd was chosen because of his unique sound, which he described as a “soulful uniqueness” who he added influenced “a new generation of greatness in music and artistry.”

He also said that he intended to ensure that this show would be one to remember.

“This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”