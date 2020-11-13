Pharrell Williams Launches Ageless Skincare Range “Humanrace”

Pharrell Williams is giving up the secret to his ageless appearance.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that the “Happy” singer is somewhere in his 30s. Pharrell Williams doesn’t seem to have aged a day in the last decade, and he is now banking on that youthful appearance by launching a skincare line to help his fans take care of their own derma layer.

The Humanrace range was created in collaboration with the artist’s own dermatologist who has treated him for years, Elena Jones, and will initially launch with three products — a cleanser, exfoliant, and moisturizer. The products include natural extracts such as mushroom extract, rice water, and fruit alpha hydroxy acids, as well as kaolin clay, glycolic acid, and niacinamide. As expected, the range is not cheap, starting at $32 and working its way up to $48, but it is environmentally conscious as all the packaging is eco-friendly, made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic, and can be refilled.

“Sometimes you need to cleanse your spirit. Sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you’ve just got to get rid of some dead skin,” the 47-year-old told Allure. “Sometimes you’ve got to get rid of some bad habits. Sometimes you just need to be humidified, brought to life. Sometimes your spirit needs that.” The father-of-four shared a brief clip to his Insta account of a Humanrace box being opened. “Somebody tell me what the heck it is?” read one comment. “Facial cream to make you look 12 like @pharrell.”

Humanrace is set to launch on November 25th.