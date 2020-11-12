Lil Nas X To Perform On Roblox’s First Virtual Concert This Weekend

Lil Nas X is taking 2020 by full force with a virtual concert.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it over the last few months, forcing people indoors, adding masks to our outfits, and barring travel. One of the other losses incurred is that of music gigs and concerts. Annual festivals, such as Coachella, were forced to be canceled as restrictions on mass gatherings came into effect, and artists have endured financial losses while fans go into withdrawal without their musical fix. But all is not lost, and Lil Nas X has decided to embrace the new normal.

The “Old Town Road” rapper is teaming up with Roblox to host its first-ever virtual concert. The online gaming platform has over 164 million active users per month and is set to hold the show in a space that will be custom-designed by Roblox and feature several stages inspired by Lil Nas’s songs. “We’re throwing the biggest virtual concert of 2020, and I hope everybody in the world can come check it out,” the Georgia artist said Lil Nas X. “I feel very lucky to be the first artist to ever do this on Roblox. We had so much fun putting this together for my fans, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Part of the event will include a Q&A session with Lil Nas this coming Friday at 4 PM Pacific Time, while the concert itself will take place on Saturday at 1 PM for North American audiences, at 10 PM for those in Asia, and on Sunday at 9 AM for European fans. The Grammy Award winner is also expected to perform his new track, “Holiday,” live for the first time.

Lil Nas X has big shoes to fill as 12.3 million people tuned in to Travis Scott’s Fortnite concert in April.