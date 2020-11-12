Iggy Azalea Twerk For Jode Biden On TikTok In This Viral Video

Iggy Azalea drop a twerk video on TikTok in celebration of Biden win.

Australian-born female rapper Iggy Azalea has been residing in America for a number of years now, and much like any other American citizen, she was caught up in what may have been one of the most interesting and entertaining presidential bouts in a long time.

At the end of the nearly 5-day long count to decide who would be the next United States President, Donald Trump lost his office, and he is set to be replaced by Joe Biden within the next coming months. The Democratic win has been echoed across the country, with many celebrities openly rejoicing the fact that Trump got the axe after a 4-year term.

While Azalea didn’t share her political allegiance, she was clearly feeling the vibe and excitement and decided to show her fans just how she felt about it when she took to TikTok. The hilariously trolling video she posted saw her shaking her best assets while wearing pink booty shorts. She also lip-synced the following: “Repeat after me, Biden is soon to be your daddy.”

The audio, which is originally done by Matt Beckoff, ends with maniacal laughter that Iggy nails with the perfect facial expression.

The rapper has been laying low on social media for a while now, only recently popping up on Instagram to show off her new baby boy and to leave a few thirst traps. She also released some new heat with Tinashe a few months ago titled, “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching.”