Chris Brown Makes Grand Entrance To OnlyFans & Fans Asking For Pics Of His Package

Chris Brown is the latest celeb to join OnlyFans and immediately his fans are asking for pictures of his package.

While 2020 has been a dumpster fire of a year for many, it has been working out rather well for OnlyFans. The subscription-based site allows account holders to post whatever l they like, with their fans paying $20 a month to view it. Although the platform is predominately used for risqué content, many celebrities have also set up accounts to give exclusive photos and videos to their ardent fans who are prepared to pay. And now, Chris Brown has decided to see what all the hype is about.

Breezy shared a link to his new OnlyFans page with his Twitter followers, who made it clear that they’d like the “Go Crazy” rapper to go crazy and leave nothing to the imagination. “I can see Chris Brown dance for free on YouTube, his ass better be slanging mf d*** on his onlyfans,” one wrote. “Chris Brown has an only fans? Imma need y’all to screen record that s*** and post it on here. Thanks in advance..” said another.

Considering that the Grammy Award winner is a father of two and in a new relationship, it seems unlikely that he will bare all. The 31-year-old, who earned 7 nominations at the 2020 Soul Train Awards, has also hinted at a collaborative project with Drake. When Fat Joe asked him during a recent interview whether there will “ever be a Drake-Chris Brown album? Like, a ‘Best of Both Worlds’?” Breezy said there would and revealed that the pair have a number of unreleased joint tracks.

Maybe he’ll release them on OnlyFans?

