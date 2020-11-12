Chris Brown & H.E.R. Leads Soul Train Awards Nominations List

It’s that time again where black excellence is honored at the Soul Train Awards. The nominees have been announced, and as usual, it is packed with the superstars of our time, some of whom boast more than a handful of nominations.

One of the R&B’s gems and singer-songwriter H.E.R emerged as the most nominated artist of the lot. She copped nominations in the Best R&B/Soul Female Artist category and two nominations in three other categories: the Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year categories. H.E.R and Skip Marley and nominated for their song “Slow Down” twice.

Chris Brown is another artist who nabbed multiple nominations. The music and dance superstar continues to dominate his field after many years at the top. The singer has earned noms in categories like Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year for his Young Thug-assisted hit “Go Crazy.” Together with Chris Brown, Thugger picked up six nominations in total this year, including one for the Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award.

Béyonce also landed six nominations at the 2020 Soul Train Awards, including Video of the Year for Áll Night and Song of the Year for “Black Parade.” Other nominees like Summer Walker, Usher, and Chloe x Halle have earned nods in five categories while Brandy and PJ Morton have three. The nominees in the popular Best New Artist category are Snoh Aalegra, SAINt JHN, Victoria Monét, Giveon, Lonr., and Layton Greene.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold will rejoin forces and take the stage together again to co-host the event that is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 29. On that night, the Soul Train Awards will broadcast live on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2 at 8 p.m. EST.