Bow Wow Says Documentary With Romeo Miller Isn’t Happening

It seems like Bow Wow and Romeo Miller aren’t planning a collaboration, after all.

With reboots of so many shows from the ‘90s and early 2000s being greenlit, it felt like hip hop fans were also getting their time in the sun as two of the top rappers from that era appeared to have a project in the works. It had been suggested that the pair participate in a Verzuz music battle, but when it didn’t materialize, fans believed that there may be some beef involved — until Romeo Miller told his followers on Instagram that he had approached Bow Wow to do a little reminiscing… “For the culture, instead of a Versuz I already hit Bow Wow @shadmoss to do a documentary, side by side reminiscing on our historic young careers together,” he wrote.

The excitement was short-lived, however, as Bow Wow has now revealed the status of the project, and it ain’t good. “He REACHED OUT. Nothing signed. No deals made,” the “Shortie Like Me” rapper said on the ‘gram when asked by a fan what was the latest. “A dm convo bout it. But i wish him the best. Hes smart and he knows what he tryna do in life. I can never hate on the next brotha. Thats real.”

He REACHED OUT. Nothing signed. No deals made. A dm convo bout it. But i wish him the best. Hes smart and he knows what he tryna do in life. I can never hate on the next brotha. Thats real. https://t.co/JvfOh0gLsX — Bow Wow (@smoss) November 10, 2020

Perhaps it isn’t too late for Romeo to still get Bow Wow on board. Mind you, the 33-year-old likely has his hands full these days after becoming a father for the second time. Bow Wow revealed on his most recent track, “Dealing With My Own Demons”, that he has a newborn son, making his 9-year-old daughter, Shai, a big sister. The baby’s name — or the identity of his mother — has not been revealed.