Trippie Redd Compares His Leaks To Lil Wayne

Trippie Redd says he is similar to Lil Wayne when it comes to leaks.

When an artist is forced to deal with an album leak, there are several ways they can choose to handle the situation. It looks like Trippie Redd is choosing to see the silver lining regarding his leaked album Pegasus which surfaced online several months back. Celebrating the official release of his project to streaming services at the end of last month, Redd posted a video declaring himself a “real-life Lil Wayne.” The comparison stems from Wayne’s infamous leak of 2018’s Tha Carter V, which made its way to the internet before its intended September release date.

“I dropped a leaked album. My sh*t like Carter V, boy, f**k you talkin ‘bout? Ha!” bragged Trippie. Despite Tha Carter V’s series of leaks, the album still debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and pushed nearly 500k units in the first week. Pegasus also performed relatively well, considering it had suffered such an early leak, debuting at No. 2 on the chart. However, Trippie’s album only sold around 60k equivalent album units, so it isn’t quite at The Carter V’s level. Several followers showed up in Redd’s comment section to point out this discrepancy and troll the rapper for such an outlandish comparison, with one fan writing, “trippie trippin”.

Many are considering Pegasus’ first-week performance a win considering it allowed the project to debut in the top five, but others are pointing out that Trippie’s new numbers aren’t matching up to his sales for his last album, A Love Letter To You 4, which sold over 100k units in its first week. Others point out that Trippie’s comparison of Pegasus to Tha Carter V is definitely a reach since Lil Wayne changed several of the songs on Carter V before its official release, while Pegasus is the exact same version that leaked online. Either way, Trippie is feeling good about himself despite his setbacks.