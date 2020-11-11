Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Turn himself In To Police For Murder Charge

Rising Dallas rapper Lil Loaded was recently summoned by the police for allegedly gunning down his 18-year old friend Khalia Walker better known as Savage Boosie.

The 19-year-old landed on the scene just last year with a few hot collabs from both NLE Choppa and Polo G and only recently released his latest mixtape, A Demon in Blue, under Epic Records. Things have gone awry for Loaded, to say the least, after who was involved in a shooting incident earlier this year, which landed him in a hospital bed. Sadly the months following that incident has not done him any favors since he is now sitting up in a Dallas County Sheriff’s Department after turning himself in at 6:04 PM surrounding his warrant, according to Complex.

The warrant centered around an incident on October 25, which saw police responding to shots fired in the Woods area of Dallas a few hours after noon. Upon their arrival, Savage Boosie was already taken to the hospital by Loaded and another person who was on the scene when the rifle shots hit the victim. Boosie would later succumb to his injuries approximately 2 hours after arriving at the hospital. The police report obtained by Complex further explained that the victim’s sister “picked up [Lil Loaded’s] phone and saw a video taken on the phone showing the suspect shoot the complainant.” This further supports unconfirmed reports that the rapper and his friends were out shooting a music video when tragedy struck.

Still, Loaded did not sit around for the ride and split shortly after dropping off Cameron Walker, the other person who was on the scene, back home.

The once fast-rising rapper is currently steering up the side of a $500,000 bond, which will see him being released to electronic monitoring if paid. For now, his hefty bail sum hangs in the balance while he awaits his court date for his grand jury hearing. The 20-year-old rapper is not expected to be at the hearing to decide if the evidence stagged against him is enough to charge him with murder.

Urban Islandz will keep you abreast of what is happening. If the rumors of a music video shoot gone wrong are true and Loaded somehow returns as a rapper, he may want to consider using props or an unloaded gun for his shoots.