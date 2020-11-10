Popcaan Performs “Bank & God” For Vevo’s Ctrl.At.Home Series

Popcaan will go down in history of one of the greatest performers in dancehall’s history.

Popcaan has been getting much shine over the last few years as something of a savior of the genre on the international front, where the battle royal continues about what many see as Jamaica’s poor musical output. Still, the OVO Sound signee has landed collabs with some pretty stellar acts of late, which makes him deserving of the honor he has been receiving. So far, we have seen him working with Young Thug, French Montana, Jorja Smith, Maroon 5, Davido, Preme, and UK talents suck as Loski.

It’s only fitting that Vevo tapped into his “chilled, raspy-leaning cadence” for their Vevo Ctrl.At.Home. The series is not new to the island vibe, though, since the platform has already been blessed with performances from Lila Ike and Protoje with whom Popcaan recently collaborated.

Popcaan selected “Bank & God” from his recent FIXTAPE project for the one track performance. The video, produced by Micah Bickham, comes in the form of the greyscale shade the Ctrl.At.Home series is now known for. The video filter has a way of evoking an introspective type of vibe, which the Unruly champ capitalizes on while commanding his vocal dominance atop a hilly terrain. The only sources of human interference that lie between the lens are Popcaan himself, the clothes he adorns, and the microphone from which he sings.

“Only trust the bank & God,” he says, but the entertainer has clearly earned the trust of quite a few big wigs yard and abroad, and quite rightfully so.

Check out Popcaan’s smooth and groovy take on “Bank & God” for Vevo’s Ctrl.At.Home series below.