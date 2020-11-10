Jeezy Drops Major Verzuz Bombshell Involving Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane didn’t get the $1 million dollars he requested to do a Verzuz because Jeezy just revealed he flatly declined to participate.

Since the early days of the Verzuz phenomenon, the platform has created some interesting conversations about which artists exist on the same plane and who is worthy of a matchup. This kind of friendly competition has the potential to stir up old beefs as well as present an opportunity for reconciliation if both parties are up for it. Unfortunately, it seems that was not the case for Gucci Mane, who turned down an offer to go head-to-head against his former rival, Jeezy. Appearing on The Breakfast Club on Monday morning, Jeezy revealed that he had presented the idea to Swizz Beatz, one of the co-founders of Verzuz, only to find out that Gucci wasn’t on board.

“I was like, ‘Swizz if I do it, it’s only one person I’ll do it with,’” Jeezy explained. “And he was like, ‘Who?’ and I was like, ‘Gucci. Reach out to him. Let me know what’s up.’”

Jeezy went on to describe how he ended up in a match against fellow Atlanta star, T.I., saying, “Swizz hit back and said he respectfully declined. Cool, kept it moving. I was gonna do it for the culture. We could have did it for the culture. I hung up the phone, three minutes later—that’s when I seen my brother video calling me out.” The video Jeezy is referring to features T.I. saying, “If Young wanted this smoke, if Young wanted this action, he’d say it!”

A few months back, Jeezy also mentioned wanting to sit down with Gucci to hash out old drama, but added, “I just feel like that gotta be one of them mafia backroom conversations, man. It gotta really be a convo.” Despite the loss of a Gucci and Jeezy co-curated experience, Verzuz fans are still looking forward to the Jeezy vs. T.I. matchup happening Thursday, November 19th at 8 p.m. EST.