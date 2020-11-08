Offset Cast in New Film with Pete Davidson & O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Offset has a big movie role coming up.

Offset has taken another big step towards diversifying his money-making capabilities after accepting a role in a new dramatic comedy titled American Sole. According to Coming Soon, Set will be joining comedian Pete Davidson and actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. in the film as well as co-executive producing the project. The Migos rapper is said to be playing a computer engineer in the movie. Taking to Twitter on Friday to excitedly announce the news, Set wrote, “Can’t wait to get started.”

Offset also addressed the lack of diverse roles for Black men in movies and television and suggested that his role in this movie presents him with the opportunity to improve representation in media. “When I do things on TV or I have to act I tell them not to give me the role that’s already what they gonna think—I don’t want to be the gangster, I don’t want to be the plug, I don’t want to be the shooter,” he explained. “I want to be the scientist.” The role will be Offset’s first appearance in a feature film, although he already tried out his acting chops on the series NCIS.

American Sole is written and directed by Ian Edelman and also stars Camila Mendes. The plot surrounds two young men facing massive amounts of college debt who decide to start reselling after-market sneakers to get rich quick. However, when things start to go south and they are forced to turn to a less than legitimate investor, their entire plan starts to fall apart. Offset will presumably play a role in the scheme with his character’s computer skills. Additionally, Set is collaborating with Edelman and STX Music executive Jason Markey to create the soundtrack for the film which will feature at least one original song.