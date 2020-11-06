Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy Reveals Baby Gender

NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather are adding a little boy to their lives!

After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed in the last few days that Yaya Mayweather is set to become a mom, and the Baton Rouge rapper is her baby daddy. None other than the 20-year-old’s famous father, Floyd Mayweather Jr., confirmed the news after Yaya was spotted with a baby bump. When asked outright whether his daughter is expecting, the boxing legend said yes, and he and Yaya’s mother, Melissa Rene, are happy for her. “I try not to do is get in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof then it’s between her and her better half,” he said in reference to the “Kacey Talk” rapper.

With Yaya’s belly growing bigger by the day, she and NBA YoungBoy are getting ready to welcome their little one. As is the trend at the moment, the expectant parents held a gender-reveal party that certified that they have a son on the way. Blue was featured throughout the event that Yaya posted pics of on her IG Story. Lit-up letters spelled out “baby boy” on the stage where a white throne sat, and blue and white hot air balloons and giant teddy bears were also on display. The mom-to-be made sure to dress for the occasion, wearing a white Lycra bodysuit that showed off her tummy, and played games with her guests.

This is the first child for Yaya, but not for YoungBoy, who is already a father of five. The 21-year-old has four sons and one daughter from his previous relationships and is now set to add one more boy to his brood.