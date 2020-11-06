G Herbo Is Paying A Personal Blunt Roller A 5-Figure Salary

G Herbo is offering to pay a personal blunt roller a nice 5-figure salary.

Some celebrities have more money than they know what to do with, and it looks like G Herbo may be one of them. The artist from Illinois is reportedly worth around $3 million and is prepared to part with that hard-earned cash in order to employ a personal butler. It is likely that Herbo is not short on staff when it comes to his entourage, but the new employee will have one very special task to fulfill — rolling his joints.

Staying true to his name, Herbo indulges in the recreational activity a fair bit based on the business proposition he posted on the ‘gram. “I’m ready to pay motherf***er 100 a day to roll up. That’s all you getting though, that’s all I got is 100 ’cause I’m letting you smoke def. you smoking free def and you hanging around,” he said, adding that the position pays 36-grand a year. “Just so y’all know, I ain’t playing bro. I love smoking way too much to hate rolling this much bro. I hate that s***, fool. With a passion, fool.” For application purposes, the “Ridin Wit It” rapper demonstrated how exactly he likes his weed rolled, do prospective candidates can begin practicing their skills should they wish to apply for the gig. “Anything less is unacceptable,” he quipped.

Herbo might be decreasing (or maybe increasing?) his Mary Jane intake based on rumors that his girlfriend, Tania Williams, has a bun in the oven. The pair recently dressed up as Jay-Z and Beyoncé for Halloween, but it was the way that G Herbo held his hand over Tania’s belly at his 24th birthday party that suggested she is expecting. The rapper already has a son, Yosohn, with his ex, Ari Fletcher.