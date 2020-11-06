Diddy Turn Up With Nas & Mary J. Blige For His Birthday In Turks and Caicos

Diddy is currently in the Turks and Caicos turning up for his birthday with some famous friends like Nas and Mary J. Blige..

When you are a multi-millionaire who owns your own record label, alcohol brand, and fashion line, you don’t go small when it comes to birthdays. Diddy made sure to turn 51 in style as he headed to the isle of Turks and Caicos with his loved ones and famous friends on Wednesday. The rapper’s own DeLeon tequila and Ciroc vodka flowed as DJ M.O.S. provided the tracks, and an extravagant fireworks display adorned the sky. The shindig was slightly different from last year’s black-tie celebration in LA to which Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Pharrell, Kanye West, and Post Malone donned their finest evening wear.

This year’s guest list was nothing to scoff at as Mary J. Blige, Nas, and French Montana ventured to the Caribbean island to mark Diddy’s special day. The first two have a long history with the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper as Diddy produced two of Mary J’s albums in the early ‘90s, and he and Nas collaborated on the track “Hate Me Now” in ’99. Neither artist performed at the birthday bash, but Diddy’s son Christian did.

The New York native showed off videos from the festivities on his IG Story but received backlash from fans who felt like such celebrations were inappropriate considering the global health crisis at hand. “Diddy throwing a huge birthday party with bunches of famous faces during a pandemic? I mean, how out of touch can one person be?” wrote one user, while another commented, “I think it’s so selfish. Yeah okay, do it, but keep it quiet and stop flaunting it about on the internet for the world to see.”