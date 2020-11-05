Kodak Black Taps Tory Lanez For Feature On New Album “Bill Israel”

Kodak Black has a new feature coming with Tory Lanez.

It’s been a while since we got a new project from Kodak Black but the rapper is plotting to drop off not one but two new albums incredibly soon. Kodak made the announcement on Instagram this week revealing the tracklist for the first project which is due on November 11. “Ain’t Nobody Did It How I’m Doing It And After Me Ain’t Nobody Going To Do It Like Me,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “I’m Only Happy When I’m Thuggin’. From The Projects About To Drop Back To Back Projects.”

The new album titled Bill Israel has a track called “Spain” which will guest star Tory Lanez and Kodak’s Sniper Gang artist JackBoy. Other guest appearances on the new album include CBE, Lil Yachty, and Gucci Mane. The upcoming project will mark Kodak’s first album release since his recent incarceration. The Florida rapper is currently serving a 46-month sentence for submitting fraudulent documents in order to acquire a firearm. He is not expected to be released before 2022.

Tory Lanez on the other hand was recently charged in the incident relating to Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting. While he has denied shooting the Houston rapper, Lanez was charged with carrying an unregistered firearm that was loaded in his vehicle as well as assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He is due for a court hearing on November 18, a week after Kodak Black’s new album on which he features will arrive. Until then, Lanez was ordered by the court to not contact or come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion.

The impending collaboration between Kodak Black and Tory Lanez comes after a number of artists removed the accused rapper from their albums. Meanwhile, Tory has found success with the release of his own album Daystar which arrived in September. Are you looking forward to hearing a new Kodak Black song with Tory Lanez next week or not so much?

Bill Israel album tracklist

1. Remember The Times

2. I Wanna Live

3. Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe

4. Spain f. Tory Lanez & Jackboy

5. The Fire

6. Pimp Ain’t Ez

7. I Knew It f. Gucci Mane & CBE

8. Feeling Myself Today

9. Serene

10. Make A Hit f. Lil Yachty

11. Dummy Green