Russ and 6LACK Go After Lil Pump On Twitter, Says Everyone To Be Blamed

Russ and 6LACK are going in on Lil Pump recent antics involving politics.

The beef between Russ and Lil Pump is still alive and well. Circle back around three years ago to when Russ was seen as public enemy number one for wearing a T-shirt that rubbed many the wrong way. The item of clothing read, “How much xans and lean do you have to do before you realize you’re a f***ing loser,” and his tweeting a photo of himself wearing it created a campaign where “F*** Russ” was the phrase of choice.

Lil Pump was one of those who jumped on the anti-Russ bandwagon and sent out a tweet that declared, “ME & J COLE COOL NOW SO NOW ITS F*** RUSS,” after he and “The Climb Back” rapper put their differences aside. The tweet was posted in June 2018 but made a reappearance yesterday after Russ dragged it out of the Twitterverse abyss. “I’ll never forgive y’all for makin lil pimp actually be a thing,” the “Best on Earth” rapper wrote alongside the retweet. The remark is a shady reference to Lil Pump’s appearance at a Trump rally in Michigan this week where POTUS called the Miami native to come up on stage, but referred to him as “Lil Pimp” by mistake.

In response to Russ’s tweet — which received more than 61,500 likes — 6LACK wrote, “S*** so ugly to watch lol.” The comment was totally in tune with Russ’s thoughts and he replied, “Extremely.” Although only two tweets were exchanged, those watching the discussion felt that the camaraderie between the two rappers was enough to qualify for a joint Russ-6LACK album. “Imma need y’all to do us all a favor and get a collab,” a fan wrote.

Imma need y’all to do us all a favor and get a collab — Dane Pedersen (@Daneo_25) November 3, 2020

???? I’ll never forgive y’all for makin lil pimp actually be a thing https://t.co/LkevbVsI5p — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 3, 2020