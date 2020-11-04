Bow Wow Defends Keyshia Cole After K. Michelle Calls Her Fake

Are Keyshia Cole and K. Michelle beefing?

Artists are usually compared to one another, especially when they’re a part of the same genre, but when that is exacerbated by them resembling each other, it’s almost like they’re beefing all the time. For a long time, K. Michelle has been compared to Keyshia Cole because of the striking similarities in their physical appearance as well as their music.

While Keyshia Cole is seldom a willing participant in any beef, K. Michelle, on the other hand, has been involved in her fair share of drama this year, having stepped in it with rapper Moneybagg Yo and his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher. The singer retreated willingly after recognizing that she erred when she unwittingly discussed the couple on Instagram Live. However, this time she is showing no remorse when she seemingly comes for Keyshia Cole.

Cole took to Instagram to get something off her chest about “fake” people when K. Michelle found it a bit ironic and posted a subliminal response. “Gotta watch these Industry people, some be fake as F***CK!!!! Fr,” Keyshia wrote on her Instagram story. “And most have a agenda. I’m actually happy to hit my 40’s soon.. I can see the sh*t clear as day now..” K. Michelle appeared to respond to this on her own Instagram story shortly after where she wrote, “But you the fakest one. I laugh.”

When the screenshots and the story got to The Shade Room on Instagram, Bow Wow was quick to defend Keyshia Cole. “Yall gone lay off my boo,” the rapper and reality TV star wrote with a series of laughing emojis. It could be just sheer coincidence that the singer posted what she did after Keyshia Cole, but for those who do not believe in that, do you think K. Michelle is trying to reignite some old beef with the “Heaven Sent” singer?