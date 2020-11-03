Trump Calls Lil Pump “Lil Pimp” Brings Him On Stage At Rally

Lil Pump has a new moniker, Lil Pimp, courtesy of President Trump.

The incumbent leader of the US has been out and about as he aims to secure last-minute votes to secure a second term in office. Trump held his final campaign rally in Michigan last night, where he was joined by a special guest — Lil Pump. The only problem is that it wasn’t “Lil Pump” who came up, according to POTUS.

Lil Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, has been public in his support of Trump, and so was pleased to be called up on stage. Although Trump referred to the “Gucci Gang” rapper as “one of the big superstars of the world” in front of the Grand Rapids crowd, he got the artist’s name wrong, instead, calling him “Lil Pimp”. “Nothing says Lil B!tch like kissing up to someone who doesn’t care what your name is,” wrote one Twitter user, while another said, “Bro better get in the forex game because this is not about to save his next album from flopping.”

Pump didn’t seem too fazed by the President’s faux pas as he addressed the rallied crowd with words of praise for 45. “I’ve come here to say, Mr President, I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 2020, don’t forget that,” the rapper declared. “And do not vote for sleepy Joe – at all!” he said in reference to Trump’s opposition candidate, Joe Biden.

The Miami native is not the only hip-hop artist hoping that Trump secures another four years. Lil Wayne has made clear support for the incumbent number one, while 50 Cent joined the Trump train after hearing Biden’s proposed tax policy.

