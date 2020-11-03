Beyoncé Reveals How 2020 Changed Her And Why She’s Stepping Away From Music

Beyonce details how 2020 has changed her and why she is taking a break from music after being entertaining us since she was a teenager.

Even Beyoncé has felt the effects of 2020. Anybody who says they have had a good 2020 is probably lying. The past 11 months have been challenging on a level that no one could have predicted when they clinked their glasses at the stroke of midnight on January 1st, yet it has also been a year of much personal growth.

A viral pandemic changing life as we know it, healthy people dying after contracting an illness that some believe to be the equivalent of a bad bout of influenza, citizens being shot by those assigned to protect them, mass riots over the inhuman treatment of minorities and disappointment at the leaders in power, growing unemployment, and a struggling economy are enough issues to shake anyone, even someone as groundbreaking and aspirational as Queen Bey.

“It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed,” she told British Vogue. Beyoncé shared how 2020 afforded her the opportunity to take a break for the first in years. “I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”

Even though the “Formation” singer has committed to taking a break, she has been active in encouraging Americans to vote in today’s election. Bey has nailed her colors to the mast in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, sporting a mask with their names in her latest IG post.