Alexis Skyy Shares Injuries After Fall With Rod Wave On Stage

Alexis Skyy is sporting a new set of bruises after being involved in Rod Wave’s stage accident.

Rod’s show at Morris Brown College over the weekend didn’t quite go as planned after a technical malfunction caused the stage to collapse. The “Rags2Riches” rapper was joined by his entourage at the gig, and the mass of bodies seemed to be too much for the structure, which gave way beneath them. “PIMP DOWN I REPEAT PIMP DOWN,” he remarked on IG after users posted clips of the fall. Rod Wave was not majorly injured in the accident as he was on the side of the stage at the time, but someone who copped a few bruises was Alexis Skyy.

“Ugh. I’m just bruised everywhere and my body is just in so much pain, you never feel anything until the next day,” the Love & Hip Hop star wrote on the ‘gram alongside images of the intense bruising on her legs. “Y’all that s*** was crazy. Mind you I just had surgery a week ago, so now I’m in more pain.” Many fans were confused as to why Alexis Skyy was anywhere near the stage to fall through it, and so she wrote, “I’m actually a FAN of rod if you know me I literally listen to all his music !! & I was payed to be on the stage to host.”

While the 26-year-old did not identify the surgery which she had, it is likely to have been a breast augmentation following pictures she posted of herself poolside last week with a buxom bosom on display and the caption, “Just bought some new TIttiessss.”