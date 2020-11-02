Offset Exposed Cardi B For Lying In New Song

Offset is exposing Cardi B for capping in her lyrics.

These days with rappers who “do anything for clout,” as Cardi B and Offset would say, it’s hard to imagine that there is anyone not lying in their music. When artists put pen to paper or even if they go off the top, the generic subject matters always seem to conjure up, and let’s face it, most of us don’t have sports cars, hundreds of bands, nor a single magazine for our fictitious firearms. So as they say, somebody lying!

It turns out not even the top rappers in the industry are exempt from the practice of embellishing a little when composing. Cardi B, for example, said in her recent hit “WAP,” that she neither cooks nor cleans, but she still got the ring. Her husband Offset is setting the record straight on that as he shared a video of Cardi contradicting her very own words. “LIAR,” Offset captioned a video on Instagram of Cardi sweeping their bathroom.

“You needa stop lying on your songs man,” Offset told Cardi in the video. “She be lying, she clean, she got to clean,” he added. Cardi appeared uncomfortable with being recorded while caught in the act, and though she giggled lightly, she did not seem amused. The “WAP” rapper then offered Offset a punch in his head if he didn’t stop before resuming her initiation into domestication.

Cardi B reportedly filed for divorce from Offset in September after three years of marriage. The couple rekindled on Cardi’s birthday in October, which was around the same time Offset told a fan on Instagram that he missed “Mrs. WAP.” Cardi attributed her decision to file to them being your “typical two young motherfu**ers” who got married young and said that while they are “more public,” they are no different from other dysfunctional relationships. Since they reunited, Cardi B and Offset have appeared to be inseparable.