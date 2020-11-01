Krytsal Tomlinson Subtle Dismissed Beenie Man’s Breakup Rumors

Krystal Tomlinson moved to dismissed fresh rumors that she parted ways with Beenie Man.

One of dancehall’s power couples Beenie Man and fiance Krystal Tomlinson did not break up, contrary to the rumors floating around. The conspiracy theories started after fans noted that Tomlinson had deleted a birthday post dedicated to Beenie Man. Many fans felt that this meant there was bad blood between the two and was a sure signal that they were through.

To compound matters, other fans said that another sign of their breakup was the fact that Tomlinson, who is the People’s National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) president, also reportedly did not attend Beenie Man’s mother’s funeral earlier this month. Those reports have not been confirmed to be true. The couple has a two-year-old daughter together. Earlier this year, the couple said that they may get married this year but were waiting on their daughter to be able to be the ringbearer at the wedding.

The couple shut down these theories of their breakup with a joint post on their Instagram accounts. They simultaneously posted a black and white picture of them kissing with a cryptic caption of a heart emoji.

Fans were happy to find out that all was well with the couple and commented under Beenie Man’s post to reflect their thoughts.

One fan said: “Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.” Another fan added: “Picture worth a thousand words mek dem keep talking ?????,” and this fan agreed commenting: “Straight….let love flow..haters a go crazy……?.”

Fans also commented with relief under Tomlinson’s post. This fan said: “Queen and the king up??????,” and this one added: “My favorite couple ! May God continue to richly bless your union?.”