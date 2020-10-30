Dababy Says He Made $4 Million In One Day After Epic BET Hip-Hop Awards Snub

DaBaby isn’t worried about winning awards because he’s laughing all the way to the bank.

Earlier this year, rapper DaBaby indicated that he was feeling the pinch of the coronavirus much like everybody else in the world when he mentioned that he would miss out on a whopping 7 million dollars as a result of his events being canceled. Thankfully it seems those issues are no more, following his confirmation of pulling in $4 million in one day.

“I made 4M$ today. #NoCap,” confirmed the rapper who is definitely being paid in full these days. Sadly, he did not give a breakdown of just how those funds were accumulated. He is known for snagging some pretty high profile collaborations since landing on the scene, which should pay big bucks once those royalty cheques are cashed. The rapper dropped a handful of images of himself dressed from his head to his toes in Gucci wear to go with the revealing caption. It turns out that the pictures he uploaded were taken from the set of a music video shoot in Atlanta. In the caption of his follow-up post, he explains moving straight from a video shoot to the studio, which is definitely an indication of how he continues to stack his bread.

“Left a 8 hour video shoot last night in Atlanta and pulled straight up on @brskash to remix my favorite sh_t out right now “Throat Baby.” The “Suge” rapper wrote below the video of himself and BRS KashKash in the studio.

The revelation of his earnings follows him being sidestepped not once but 12 times by BET after he was nominated in 12 categories and did not walk away with a win. DaBaby’s response to the situation was to take the high road, however, this most recent mention about his doe seems too in line not to be a shade aimed at the media outlet.