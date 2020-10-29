Saweetie Reveals that She Used to Work In A Strip Club

Saweetie has a whole past we knew nothing about.

Before the Bay Area artist made a name for herself in the rap world, she attended college at the University of Southern California, where she studied communications and business. Her academic history has helped to create a wholesome image for the Icy Girl, but as she has now shared with The Shade Room, there is more to her backstory than meets the eye.

As it turns out, Saweetie has something in common with fellow rapstress Cardi B. “I think people have a misconception of strippers, and the reason why I say that is ’cause I used to work at the strip club myself,” she revealed in an interview with the site. However, the “Tap In” rapper didn’t used to dance on stage, despite claiming that she possesses a couple of tricks. “I don’t like when people uplift me by putting down another woman because while I was a server at the strip club, I realized that strippers are regular people. They’re college girls. They’re mothers. They’re real girls who just come into work, and for me, strippers are like acrobats. That’s a talent. They’re acrobats or they’re psychologists. They’re therapists.”

Now that she is making a name for herself in the industry and even has a VMA nomination to her name, Saweetie needn’t work in strip joints to earn those coins — or purchase Birkin bags should she so choose. The 26-year-old found herself at the center of the discussion about the Hermès purses. “If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n**** back to the streets,” she told her fans on IG Live while her long term boyfriend, Quavo, stood beside her. The comment started a debate over who should be paying for the bags that begin at $10,000.