50 Cent Dedicates Pop Smoke’s BET Hip-Hop Awards Win To His Mother

Aside from Pop Smoke’s mom, 50 Cent is the most excited about his BET Hip-Hop Awards win.

When 50 Cent volunteered to take over production for the late Pop Smoke’s debut album after his untimely death, he made a lot of big promises. The former G-Unit rapper and media mogul not only promised that the album would be good, but he told fans and Pop’s mother that the project would be award-worthy.

“He told his mom he wanted to take her to an award show,” said Fifty back in March. “So I’m gonna make sure his album gets her there.” Now, Fif can say he kept his word after Pop’s posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, earned the rapper the Best New Hip Hop Artist award last night at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Pop Smoke beat out Jack Harlow, Flo Milli, Mulatto, NLE Choppa, and Rod Wave in that category, earning some well-deserved recognition for his work and undoubtedly inspiring pride in his mother, who has had to endure the unimaginable. Fifty shouted out Pop’s mom and acknowledged Roddy Ricch’s contributions on Instagram, posting an announcement of the award and writing, “Ok, he got one, for his mom. @roddyricch thank you for helping me with this. She want to Woo”.

Unfortunately, part of Fif’s promise was impossible to fulfill due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has interfered with countless plans worldwide. Pop’s mother was unable to attend the award show, but the hosts accepted the award on Pop’s behalf. Quavo also contributed to honoring Smoke’s memory with a tribute performance featuring his rendition of “Aim For The Moon.” The official music video for that track was released earlier this week.

Although Pop Smoke was taken far too soon, he clearly made an impact on the hip hop world during his short career, and 50 Cent has done a great job helping to preserve and popularize his work.