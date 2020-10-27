Kanye West Announces He’s Building Futuristic City In Haiti, Responds To Jennifer Aniston

Kanye West is moving forward with plans to bring a futuristic city to Haiti and he’s also responding to Jennifer Aniston.

Last month, Kanye West flew to Haiti and met with the leader of the country, President Jovenel Moïse. While the rapper remained tight-lipped about the purpose of his visit, he was spotted in dialogue with Tennis star Naomi Osaka who was also visiting after her big win at the U.S. Open. Ye reportedly revealed during the conversation that he was building a city.

Taking a page out of Akon’s book, Kanye appears to be moving forward with those plans. Today the rapper is offering an update on the venture and letting fans know just what he hopes to do. Taking to his favorite social media network and rant base, Twitter, Kanye explained his intentions behind the project and what he is expecting to achieve.

“Just to be CLEAR: WE ARE IN ENGAGED WITH HAITI’s GOVERNMENT to make a transformational INVESTMENT to bring JOBS, DEVELOPMENT, HELP SUPPORT LOCAL FARMERS and FISHERMEN and Build a new « CITY OF THE FUTURE » in a very beautiful country,” he wrote.

Kanye has been on a mission to evoke real change lately. Firstly, by uprooting the idea of what has become standard recording deal contracts in the industry, and challenging creatives to protest, then setting his own example by announcing that he will be giving G.O.O.D. Music artists their masters. Lately, Kanye has also been focused on his Yeezy Christian Academy, the first location of which was established in Atlanta.

It might be a while before the “city of the future” that he imagines for Haiti comes to fruition, but if it’s anything like the rapper’s other building projects, like say, his enormous Yeezy warehouse compounds in Atlanta and Wyoming, then it should be worth the wait. SAINt JHN recently visited Ye at the former and he was in awe. The hip-hop artist was also spotted with Kanye in Jamaica recently in a studio session alongside Buju Banton.

Though Kanye hasn’t said much about his upcoming plans in the Caribbean, it’s only a matter of time before it all comes together.

Kanye West is also responding to a scathing rebuke from Jennifer Aniston as some folks cast their vote for him in the presidential election in the U.S. In his response, Kanye West tweeted, “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo.”