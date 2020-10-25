Drake Gets Called Out For Unappetizing Menu At His 34th Birthday Party

Drake’s birthday party menu is causing quite a stir on social media.

Drake turned 34 this week, and the rap star partied it up at a couple lavish events as expected. The celebration may have been toned down in size a bit due to the current pandemic, but pictures from inside the venues and during the festivities prove that there were plenty of turn-ups to go around. While fans remain in a constant state of disappointment as yet another predicted album release date comes and goes with no sign of Certified Lover Boy, we were at least granted some behind-the-scenes access to Drizzy’s birthday parties via social media. Reports indicate that Drake first celebrated in Los Angeles on Friday and followed that event up with a second party in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Pictures of the 6God surrounded by famous friends, cake, liquor bottles, and sparklers all made rounds on the internet, but none caused as much conversation as the shot of Drake’s birthday menu at one of his events.

The menu, which featured multiple courses and some high-end cuisine, also included a dish that raised plenty of eyebrows. Listed under the second-course section was an option for Mac ‘n’ Cheese described to contain sun-dried tomatoes, capers, parsley, and raisins. The ingredients were likely a misprint considering the grilled cauliflower featured directly below the mac ‘n’ cheese listed the exact same set of toppings. However, this logical explanation didn’t stop social media users from trolling Drake and his food choices.

“Drake could have any meal in the world, but raisins IN mac & cheese lands on the birthday menu,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I wouldn’t leave my house for this even during non rona times,” added another. Someone else joked, “How you a 34 year old multi-millionaire eating like a mediocre banquet hall wedding guest”. Drake has yet to confirm if the menu item was a typo, but it looks like he enjoyed his birthday either way.

.@drake did the mac and cheese have sun-dried tomato, capers and raisins or was there a mistake on the menu? We really need to know now. Also happy birthday pic.twitter.com/WqALRtzRS1 — UNIONIZE CONDE, FAST (@tammieetc) October 25, 2020

The menu at Drake’s birthday dinner looks awful pic.twitter.com/79udnu4N4p — #EndSarsNow (@sarah_ogun) October 25, 2020

Drake’s b-day menu is the most light skin menu I’ve ever seen. I know this because I plan on having the exact same menu at my 34th birthday. pic.twitter.com/o4RiIKaS4R — Ranch DuBois (@sagehill_) October 25, 2020

feeling like i got hit by a train seeing drake’s birthday party menu for the first time — tim the ? chalamet (@plaguerat500) October 25, 2020

When I tell y’all that people are not Chef’s and y’all don’t believe me…. Drake’s birthday menu is prime example on a number of things I talk about. And the food isn’t even top 4 of the things I noticed. — Christopher Stewart (@EatingFab) October 25, 2020

Smh @ Drake including Mac & Cheese with raisins in the dinner menu… — Kim. (@_KimChanel_) October 25, 2020