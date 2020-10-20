Amber Rose Discusses Grey Areas Of Sex With Rumer Willis, Jada & Willow Smith

Amber Rose opens up about the grey areas of sex on Red Table Talk with Rumer Willis, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jada’s mom, and Willow Smith.

Amber Rose described one non consensual sexual encounter with an ex who she dated for two years. The former stripper has been heating up the OnlyFans platform over the last couple of weeks with a few bare as you dare type photos. However, she took a break, albeit fully clothed, to hop onto the Red Table Talk set with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and fellow Rumer Willis.

The Red Table Talk series has been known for tackling some very touchy topics, and this time was no different. With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the topic on the table centered around sexual consent, with each person sharing their experience, which has helped to shape their opinion on the topic.

37-year-old Amber Rose has been with a number of high profile figures over the years. Therefore, it was quite a shocker when Rose admitted that one of her former lovers ripped her clothes off and had sex with her after she broke up with him. The mother of two’s cookie trail currently includes Kanye West, baby daddy number one Wiz Khalifa, 21 Savage, along with persons.

“I was in a relationship for two years. I had consensual sex plenty of times during that relationship,” said Amber about the traumatizing act. “I didn’t want to be with him anymore. I told him that I was leaving and he didn’t want to hear that. He ripped my clothes off. I felt icky, I felt gross, I felt like I was taken advantage of. And it was terrible. And then he went downstairs and ate breakfast like he didn’t do anything.”

Rose did not give any clues about when it occurred, which makes pinpointing the exact ex-boyfriend a challenge. It seems she has managed to tuck the incident behind her and is enjoying her current relationship with Tyga’s best friend and music executive, Alexander “AE” Edwards, and their little one baby Slash.