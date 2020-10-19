Kanye West Praises DaBaby For How Fast He Recorded Verse, Previews Collab

Kanye West is praising DaBaby for how fast he recorded his verse and send it back while giving us a preview.

Kanye West is hoping that DaBaby’s inclusion will turn his newest track into a hit. In between campaigning to become the leader of the free world, Kanye reminded the public that he still is, in fact, a musician. Yeezy dropped a new track last week entitled “Nah Nah Nah” in which he waxed lyrical about his political aspirations, as well as the trouble he has been having with his record labels, Sony and Universal, regarding the ownership of his masters.

“Next time you text, can it wait? / You are talkin’ to a presidential candidate,” the Grammy winner says on the opening verse before touching on the label dispute with, “If I put myself in harm’s way to get my own masters / They’ll put theyself in harm’s way to stay the master / They’ll put theyself in harm’s way ’cause they ain’t askin’ / They’ll put theyself in harm’s way, the slaves are massive.”

Despite the track being raw and relevant, those on social media were not impressed and reckoned that Ye should have thought twice about releasing it. But the “Wash Us in the Blood” rapper refused to give up and has now tried to rework the song by bringing in DaBaby. “DABABY TURNED THIS VERSE AROUND SO QUICK ITS INSPIRATIONAL TO SEE HOW FAST WE CAN MOVE AS A PEOPLE,” Ye wrote on Twitter, crediting the Charlotte artist. The addition of the “Rockstar” rapper appears to have worked, with fans enjoying his verse that goes, “Let me get ’em, Ye / They gone hate on a young n**** anyway / They only call me when they havin’ bills to pay / Ain’t nobody asked me how I feel today/I think about it and get in my feelings, Ye.”