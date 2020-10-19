Intence Trends With New Skillibeng Diss Track “Gun Eediat”

Intence trend on YouTube with a new Skillibeng diss track, “Gun Eediat.”

It is customary for artists to release new music on Fridays and Saturdays, but it seems that it would have been too long of a wait for Intence to provide a follow-up to the obvious shade thrown at him by Skillibeng on Friday. With social media proving to be the ultimate Colosseum, Intence fired his follow-up jab on Sunday when he released “Gun Eediat.”

There is still no mention of the name Skillibeng nor his Eastsyde camp, but the music video definitely highlights what seems to be a video representation of the fellow dancehall newcomer. The visuals, which were handled by Deth along with directives from Noel and One-Time Music, showcase a character sporting a look that Skillibeng usually goes for. The shirtless fellow orchestrates and acts on his plan to execute his rival. However, he is unable to get the job done. According to Intence, the character in question only has the basic knowledge of a firearm hence, he was not able to deliver a kill shot and peppered the lower half of his victim instead.

Intence’s delivery on “Gun Eediat” is also one of the highlights of the track since his lyrical punchlines have now become audible. The reduction in his delivery is appreciated even more after soaking up some of the hellish bars the deejay has to offer throughout his verses.

“Boy blood touch me shut, me gi mi gyal fi washy,” he explains in the opening verse before continuing. “Dawg a weh me do him, give him the wol a the 17 / Full-clip hallow tip know long me did fi gi him / Dead left him dream and the youth dem wa him fi feed.”

You can check out the video below and draw your own conclusions of who the release is aimed at.