Bow Wow Admits To Sliding Into Jordyn Woods DMs And “Fumbled The Ball”

Bow Wow unsuccessfully tried to slip into Jordyn Wood’s DMs.

Bow Wow is dealing with regrets after he tried to shoot his shot at the model but, in his own words, “fumbled the ball.” On the rapper’s track, “Let It Be”, he confessed his actions with the lines, “Tryna mack on Jordyn Woods / Slid into her DM twice / Tryna see what that be like / Told her I could change her life.” Unfortunately it didn’t work out between him and his fellow The Masked Singer star, with Shad Moss admitting as much on IG. “I fumbled the ball FELLAS DAMN! @maskedsingerfox we got to uplift these rules a little bit. aww fellas daaamn! I lost my chance with @jordynwoods #allrespect #allfacts,” he joked.

The shout out to the FOX reality show is because it is strictly prohibited for even fellow contestants to know who else is within the outrageous costumes. “On set of masked singer we cant see the other celebs nor speak. Whole time she sharing a trailer w me! I didnt know she was on the show til i seen her get voted off AND I COULD NOT BELIEVE IT! so close but thats my patna and ima always ride for her.”

While it didn’t work out between Bow Wow and Jordyn, the 23-year-old has found love in the arms of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. The longtime family friends seemingly took their relationship to the next level and were spotted celebrating together when Jordyn had her birthday last month. The Minnesota Timberwolves player has also expressed support for Jordyn launching her own page on OnlyFans.