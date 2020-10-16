Rihanna Appears On Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women list For First Time

Rihanna is in the Top 40 richest self-made women in America.

Forbes has published its annual list of the 100 richest self-made women in the U.S., and Rihanna landed a spot at No. 33, marking her very first appearance on the affluent tally. The pop/R&B artist has not released an album in almost five years, but her music still accounts for some of her revenue. According to Forbes, most of Rihanna’s net worth is attributed to her success in business.

The beauty mogul is the co-owner of a cosmetics line called Fenty Beauty, which is a large part of her fortune. Rihanna partnered with luxury goods brand LVMH to establish the beauty giant in 2017. Forbes reported that Fenty Beauty raked in approximately $570 million after just 15 months of operation in 2018. The popular brand has become a staple in the cosmetic industry that is known for pioneering extensive inclusivity. Rihanna is also the part-owner of her successful lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which was also founded in 2017.

Rihanna makes the list of the richest self-made women in America for the first time ever with a net worth of $600 million as of October 13, 2020. Forbes features the Bajan star as a newcomer on the list-making mention of her charity Clara Lionel Foundation which reportedly raised $22.5 million for coronavirus relief. Rihanna is also cited as “one of the most publicly charitable celebrities,” with her donations during the pandemic surpassing $8 million.

While Rihanna is No. 33 on the list of America’s richest boss ladies, she still reigns as the richest female musician. Also making the list this year are the Queens of Pop, Madonna, who rounds out the Top 40 with $550 million, and Celine Don, who appears at No. 51 with $455 million. Beyoncé makes the list at No. 55 with a net worth of $420 million while Barbara Streisand follows closely behind at No. 56 with $400 million and the youngest in music, Taylor Swift bows in at No. 62 with $365 million. Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez end the list tying at $150 million each.