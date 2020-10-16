Drake Being Sued for $250k For Being Too Close To An Alleged Assault

Drake was named in a new lawsuit for seemingly being too close to an alleged assault.

A man who alleges he was the victim of a targeted attack in 2018 is suing some big names for a quarter of a million dollars. According to documents obtained by The Blast, Bennett Sipes plans to seek financial retribution after allegedly suffering a brain injury due to a fight with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The incident occurred at the West Hollywood club Delilah, and both Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. are named in the case. Although neither men were physically involved in the altercation, Sipes is accusing them of ordering the assault.

The lawsuit began back in January of 2019, and Drake’s legal team quickly responded by asking that his name be entirely removed from the case, stating, “The security video footage and screenshots from said video, which are incorporated into the complaint, unequivocally show that neither my client nor any member of his security team ever came into contact with Mr. Sipes. Rather, the video clearly shows that the entirety of the physical altercation was between Younes Bendjima and Plaintiff, and that Drake was merely a bystander standing several feet away.” OBJ has also denied any involvement in the incident.

Despite all signs suggesting that neither Drake nor Odell had anything to do with what happened that night, Sipes’ legal team is arguing that he deserves to be paid out for his injuries. “Mr. Sipes suffered a traumatic brain injury, as well as injuries to his back, neck, shoulders, etc.,” claimed his lawyer.

“Plaintiff is seeking monetary damages for past and future pain and suffering, medical bills, lost future earnings, past and future emotional distress, and punitive damages. It is unknown at this time what the impact of the brain injury will have on lost future earnings.” While Sipes may have truly suffered a serious injury that night, this certainly appears to be a case of someone targeting the deepest pockets in the vicinity after taking a beating.