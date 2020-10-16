Baton Rouge Rapper Juicy Bentley Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Ex-Girlfriend

Rapper Juicy Bentley is behind bars for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend

Following a month-long manhunt, 24-year-old Baton Rouge rapper Juicy Bentley has finally been arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Brenda Mullens. Juicy Bentley, whose real name is Dayvon Bentley, was nabbed in Denver, Colorado, as stated by WBRZ.

According to police reports, the rapper had an argument with his 40-year-old ex-girlfriend at her home, which resulted in her being fatally shot. She was quickly rushed to hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

The rapper currently faces extradition back to the state of Louisiana, where he will face charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. The Baton Rouge talent had previously had other run-ins with the law for which he was being sought by the Louisiana police. These include home invasion, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and simple criminal damage to property.

Bentley has previously worked with the likes of fellow Louisiana rapper Kevin Gates on “Time After Time.” Based on images from his Instagram account, it seems he is also associated with acts Quando Rondo and No Cap.

Urban Islandz will provide additional information on his trial as it becomes available.