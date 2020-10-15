Shenseea Secures The Bag With Another Endorsement Deal

Shenseea secures her bag by inking another endorsement deal.

We are just about ‘sure, sure,’ that dancehall artiste Shenseea has become one of the most marketable acts dancehall has offered up in a long time. Her marketability as a cross-over act has seen the deejay racking up a number of high-profile collaborations both locally and in the international market in just under four years. Naturally, everyone wants to be with the winning team, which has ultimately translated into various businesses flocking the songstress to secure endorsement services.

The singer recently snagged yet another deal to go with her already bubbling list inclusive of Boom Energy Drink, Pepsi Jamaica, UK-based fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing, and Rihanna’s Fenty X Savage. Aparajtha’s Laser Institute is the latest company to have tagged the singer to show off what they have to offer.

The “Wasabi” singer took to her Instagram account to announce the partnership while sharing a video of her experience with the institute. While rocking to her hit track, “Sure, Sure,” the video captures Shenseea making her way inside an operating room where a doctor explains the GentleMax Pro machine used to administer treatments. After a quick wardrobe change, she then finds herself on the reclining chair, where she allows the doc to zap away at the wee bit of hair under her arm.

Aparajtha’s Laser Institute currently offers various services inclusive of cellulite reduction, acne scars, tattoo removal, and laser hair removal. Shenseea’s 2.9 million followers immediately reacted to the recent upload, questioning if the procedure is painful. One person even asked the singer to provide updates on the minor work she got done. “Shenseea update us how that lazer works,” came the comment.

This promotional offer may have come at the right time, as Shenseea prepares to perform in Atlanta later this month and Connecticut on the first day of November. We’re sure she will be looking fly as always.