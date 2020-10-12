Gunna Compares Rappers To Crackheads, “They’re Do Anything For A Hit”

Gunna says rappers these days are like crackheads.

YSL rapper Gunna may be fresh off the heels of a No. 1 album, but he wants fans to know that he is not willing to do just anything to get in that position again – at least that’s what he is insinuating. The “Drip Too Hard” rapper sent out a suspicious tweet on Saturday (Oct. 10) that left many detective fans scrambling to figure out what provoked it. He seemed to be separating himself from other ‘rappers’ when he wrote, “Rappers like craccheads, they’re do anything for a hit.”

Right off the bat, fans, of course, thought it must be a subliminal message, but Gunna did a good job of not saying too much to raise any precise speculation. That didn’t stop anyone from drawing up theories with some believing that the rapper may have been provoked by the current Travis Scott-led Billboard Hot 100 list where his track “Lemonade” with Internet Money, Don Toliver, and NAV reached its peak position of No. 14 in its seventh week. Meanwhile, the Jack Harlow hit remix for “What’s Poppin” featuring Tory Lanez, DaBaby and Lil Wayne appears at No. 13.

With the ongoing scandal surrounding the Megan Thee Stallion shooting and Tory Lanez’s alleged involvement, many fans assume that Gunna’s tweet points to using controversy to sell a project. Gunna is yet to earn his first No 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 but he did celebrate his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart this summer thanks to his project “Wunna” which features Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Young Thug, and Travis Scott.

It’s hard to debate that there are those who are willing to do just about anything for a hit song, though. Do you think Gunna is throwing shade at any rapper in particular?