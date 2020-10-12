Cardi B Announces Partnership With Reebok For Limited Edition Sneaker

Cardi B has released a new sneaker with Reebok to celebrate her latest trip around the sun.

It’s not every day that one of the biggest names in the industry turns 28, and to commemorate the occasion, Cardi has teamed up with Reebok to create a shoe that fans won’t be able to resist. The Club Cardi C has been described as “unapologetically in your face,” which many will agree describes the “WAP” rapper rather well.

This is not the first collab between Cardi B and the American footwear and apparel company. The pair signed a deal two years ago, with the millennial promoting the Reebok Classic in 2019 and the brand promising to release a Swarovski crystal-covered version of the Club C. The first two items from the Reebok X Cardi Footwear Collection dropped at midnight on Sunday, with the Grammy winner calling it a “birthday gift to my loyal fans.” “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!,” she exclaimed on Instagram. “As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com. #ReebokxCardiB.” The sneakers come in both adult and toddler sizes, with the remainder of the Club Cardi C line launching on November 13th.

Cardi had quite a weekend of festivities according to Instagram, with posts hinting that she and her estranged husband, Offset, are working on their marriage. The pair were spotted kissing at the birthday girl’s party in Vegas, and the Migos rapper gifted his wife a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.