Asian Doll Reacts To Backlash For Tweeting Support For Trump, Later Apologize

Asian Doll is coming under fire after advocating for Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Dallas rapper Asian Doll says in the absence of favorable options, she would prefer Donald Trump to come out the victor in the upcoming presidential election. Taking to Twitter to make the statement that quickly went viral, Asian Doll wrote, “I rather trump be the president then that other dude fasho.”

The tweet attracted a lot of backlash from users online who admonished the rapper for being a Trump supporter. One fan commented, “Girl don’t even know the difference between “THAN” and “THEN,” but want to offer voting advice.” The rapper later clarified that while she’s not a fan of either presidential candidate, it’s inevitable that one of them will win so she was “just saying.” In a follow-up tweet, Asian Doll wrote, “F**k both of them at the end of the day but Shid we got 2 choices I was just saying cause it’s time to vote….. DAM.”

Fans and political enthusiasts continued to berate her online, which led to the rapper discussing her viral tweets further in an impromptu Instagram Live session. She appeared indifferent to the uproar she incited biting back at fans who she says she does not care to please. “S**k my d**k, I’m not tryna please nobody on this b***h and I’ll never be on this b***h to please no f**king body,” she said. “I swear to God bro, I’m not changing who I am.

“I don’t give a f**k at the end of the day like s**k my d**k for real all a y’all like on God,” she continued. “F**k both of them. F**k both of the white presidents. We have two white presidents at the end of the day and one finna win, and guess what? It’s gonna be a white one so shut the f**k up.”

Those who joined the conversation online are still bashing Asian Doll both for her initial comments and then for going off on Instagram Live to declare that she doesn’t “give a f**k.” One fan questioned, “Sooo, what’s the point in explaining yourself if you don’t care?” in a comment that attracted thousands of likes. Another wrote, “Coming from a black chick who calls herself asian what did y’all really expect?? She doesn’t even like her own skin.” Others called for Asian Doll to be canceled with one fan writing, “Girl he [Donald Trump] wouldn’t even speak to you if u were next to him #Cancelled.”

Asian Doll has since issued an apology on Twitter only for the people she cares about that she hurt. “If you rock with me & I offended you I’m sorry I only care if I hurt people who genuine love me frHundred points symbol I was having a high conversation & tweeted bout it VOTE FOR WHO YOU WANT EVERY VOTE COUNTS,” she tweeted.

If you rock with me & I offended you I’m sorry I only care if I hurt people who genuine love me fr? I was having a high conversation & tweeted bout it VOTE FOR WHO YOU WANT EVERY VOTE COUNTS ?? — Da Doll. (@AsianDaBrattt) October 12, 2020

I wanna meet some of my supporters FACE to FACE private location — Da Doll. (@AsianDaBrattt) October 12, 2020

Do you think Asian Doll handled the backlash appropriately after posting a public tweet advocating for Trump?