T.I. Offers Cash Incentive To Scarface’s Kidney Donor After COVID-19 Battle

T.I. came through for a friend this week when he hit up his large social media following to find a kidney donor for the rapper Scarface.

On October 7th, Scarface revealed on Twitter that he would be needing a kidney transplant in the near future, asking, “Any volunteers? B+ blood type.” T.I. responded by incentivizing the search, reposting Face’s request and adding, “Love & Prayers To Da Homie @brothermob We got a bag for a volunteer…who B+? Serious inquiries only hit my dms to verify ya B+ blood type.”

Speaking with fellow Geto Boy Willie D in March, Scarface described his difficult battle with COVID, saying, “This whole three weeks has been an ordeal, Will. It’s the craziest sh*t I’ve ever done and seen in my life. Like I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was gonna die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just like hot sauce. Like your gases and sh*t in your stomach, yo acids, it’s hot. I didn’t have no food in my stomach, man. It was just coming up like bile, bro. I couldn’t breathe, Will.” Since March, Face has dealt with several health complications as a result of COVID-19, despite having survived the virus. After experiencing kidney failure in April, Scarface has had to undergo dialysis treatments four times a week to keep his body functioning properly.

I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! it should take me 2-3 months to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match.. again I appreciate that y’all.. — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020

Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough ?? — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 9, 2020

Fortunately, Scarface updated his fans and supporters on his condition after reaching out in search of a donor, writing, “I’ve started the process to get a kidney transplant, I appreciate the love! It should take me 2-3 moths to see if I’m a good candidate, in the meantime you stay healthy, the list will open shortly there after and we can discuss who’s a match..again I appreciate that y’all..”

Let’s send Scarface all the good vibes and pray for his full recovery.