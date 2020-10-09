Alkaline Drops Gritty Gangsta Anthem “Total Murda” – Listen It

Alkaline totally murdered the beat on his latest single.

Detta Boss has delivered another banger that gave us a plethora of nuggets for the buzz-worthy conversation. The release titled “Total Murda,” which was produced by SartOut and Autobamb Records, is a hardcore dancehall hit that details Alkaline’s “badness” with a head-bopping assortment of original flows and witty lyrics combined.

The Vendetta deejay begins with a popular Jamaican cautionary tip to grab his listeners. “Dem know wah good fi dem, dem gwaan a dem bed,” high pitched vocals warned before the reinforcement, “that’s right!” emerged in a warped background effect. The two-minute and thirty-second war track then begins with the chorus, and fans get a triple-treat with the verses.

“Start pi** up himself wah di raass, bwoii calm / Ya go learn today seh never try fi diss a icon / I never know a Gilbert, I know a Ivan / But a nuh comparison dem shot ya blow high storm,” Alkaline deejays in the second verse.

Alkaline’s dynamic flows coupled with a laughable yet admittedly marvelous recurring ad-lib where the deejay mimics the sound of a gun rather than use the sound effect has the makings of a sensational guilty pleasure of sorts. The mouth sound that sees him separating his tightly locked lips in three quick motions is perfectly timed and inexplicably addictive when singing along.

“Know wah you a do cah we never tek talk / Run inna di yard and go buss a head fast / Total murda / Push ee crime further / Yeah we love killing and we love extort / And we do the badness weh straight from we heart (mpwah mpwah mpwah) / Murda yuh bl**cl**t,” he sings in the hook.

Have a listen and see if you don’t find yourself mouthing “mpwah mpwah mpwah.”