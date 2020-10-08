Quavo Got Male Fans Sliding In Women DMs After Sharing How He Got Saweetie

Quavo revealed the first DM he ever sent to Saweetie and now male fans are sliding in women DMs.

You may have noticed the latest social media trend for couples making rounds online, which challenges them to share a screenshot of their first DM conversation along with a photo of their current situation. On Wednesday, Migos rapper Quavo decided to join in on the fun and share his first-ever DM to his rapper girlfriend of two years, Saweetie.

“HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING,” he captioned the post. Apparently, the rapper just sent her a snowflake emoji to let her know that he thought she was icy. Saweetie sent back a bowl of noodles in response and before you know it they were using actual words. Quavo texted, “u so icy Ima glacier boy,” to which Saweetie replied, “was hannin then?”

The couple did a special GQ feature earlier this year, where they talked about starting things up in the DM. Saweetie revealed that she had a crush on Quavo before they met, and he was evidently just as infatuated when he came across her Instagram page.

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING ? pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

Straight to the point I been wanting this man ?? https://t.co/JrpZByRrGB — babyhairprince$$ (@Saweetie) October 7, 2020

When Quavo recalled the couple’s inception during their session with GQ Magazine, he said he did his background checks before sliding into Saweetie’s DMs. “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’” he questioned.

Fans have been reacting to Quavo’s entry in the challenge with amusing memes and replies on Twitter. One Twitter bird claimed that only Quavo could make a pickup line like that work while others quipped, “Quavo told Saweetie ‘u a icy girl ima glacier boy’ and she was going. Get you some money young men,” someone wrote.

Saweetie herself replied to Quavo’s post, which had been circulating on Twitter, and clarified that she wasn’t thirsty. Instead, she was just ready and waiting for Huncho to slide through as if she manifested it. “Straight to the point I been wanting this man,” she tweeted alongside the screenshot.

The pair have been going strong for over two years now.

