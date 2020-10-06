Boosie Badazz Selling Rare Jaguar After His Nephew Wrecked It, Here’s The Cost

Boosie Badazz is ready to part ways with his Jaguar performance car after his nephew wrecked it.

Boosie Badazz is looking to offload his brand-new 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R after his nephew got into an accident that resulted in what appears to be a few scratches and dents. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram with a close-up video of the damage and an offer for anyone willing to buy the car which he has apparently deemed unusable.

“My nephew’s stupid a** wrecked my Jag,” said Boosie in the clip. “I’m pissed the f*ck off. I just woke up. Who wanna buy it right now?” Not always the king of rational decision making, it seems Boosie didn’t consider calling his insurance company or simply paying to get the car fixed.

The artist formerly known as Lil Boosie continued his sales pitch to followers, saying, “21 Jag. Got the rims on it. Give me $75K, man. ’21 Jag, right now. Ain’t nobody got this. I’m pissed the f*ck off. $75K.

if not, I’m going to trade it in right now. Hit the DM.” This might be a good deal considering that these cars retail for well over $100K.

While selling the new vehicle over a few scratches does seem drastic, someone might be willing to buy the car just to say they own it. After all, Boosie lives quite an interesting life and there have surely been some crazy things go down in that Jag since its purchase. The offer seems like something a die-hard fan with some extra cash might be willing to go for.

Meanwhile, Boosie has continued his beef with social media in recent months since his accounts continue to get shut down for violations of community standards. The rapper has been forced to find creative new ways to make money since live performances and television productions have all been put on hold due to the pandemic.

Boosie has ventured into adult content on OnlyFans and has repeatedly posted nudity on his social media accounts despite many warnings. Let’s hope he gets a good deal in exchange for his scratched car since he seems to be encountering financial issues lately.