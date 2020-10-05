Boosie Badazz Charges Fan $500 To Take Photo With Him

Boosie Badazz collected $500 from a fan who wanted a picture with him.

Just how much would you pay to take a picture with your favorite rapper or singer? For most of us, the answer to that would be zero. However, one Boosie Badazz stan wanted to show just how much of a fan he really is when he shelled out half a stack [$500] for a shot with the legendary Baton Rouge man.

While the exact town Boosie was in his not certain, the incident took place in a store while Boosie was shopping. A handful of persons gathered around to watch in awe as the money was offered up and the picture taken. While it’s unclear if Boosie requested the money or if the fan offered it, some fans were of the belief that the rapper should not have taken the money from such a loyal fan.

“Lol surprised boosie didn’t give that man back his bread,” wrote one person reacting to the incident shared on social media. Another person wrote, “he wrong for even taking the money.”

Many persons have listed Boosie’s many different business ventures as reasons for him not taking the money that was bestowed upon him. Along with money made from his near decades of being a rapper, Boosie Badazz has formulated his own label, invested in various snack companies, and his own OnlyFans account. While chatting it up with Dj VLAD in 2019, Boosie also revealed he is part owner of a gold mine in Africa. The rapper showed off a fraction of his wealth a few weeks ago with a photo of his mansion with his recent all-white arrivals, inclusive of a few of his toys; a Lamborghini Urus, Rolls Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-Benz Maybach, and a Maserati supercar.

In closing, it seems it’s safe to say that Boosie is always going to secure his bag, and that’s final.