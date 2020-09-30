Usher & His Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Welcomes Baby Girl Sovereign Bo

Usher is a father again as he welcomes baby girl.

R&B crooner Usher Raymond and his music executive girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea announced that they were expecting their first child together a month ago. Well, Urbanislandz is happy to announce that their bouncy baby girl is finally here! According to People Magazine, Goicoechea gave birth in Los Angeles on Thursday, Sept. 24. However, Usher gave it almost a week before hopping onto social media to share the big news with his 9 million Instagram followers.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” the “Hey Daddy” singer wrote on Wednesday below a photo of his daughter’s tiny hand gripping his.”Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” he confessed along with a flurry of heart emojis.

While Sovereign has become Usher’s first daughter, it’s definitely not the first parenting gig for the singer who is also the father of Naviyd Ely, 11, and Usher V (a.k.a. Cinco), 12, whom he had with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. By the looks of things, the newborn is clearly a blessing and It seems Usher will also have all the help he will need since just about everyone is super excited about the new arrival to the family. “Usher and Jenn are overjoyed, and so is the whole family, including Sovereign’s big brothers. Everyone is so happy and excited,” a source confirmed with US Magazine. Some weeks ago the source confirmed that Usher is “very excited to be a dad again” and both parents were “thrilled to be expecting.”

“Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I’m] really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival,” said the “Trading Places” singer while confirming his young one’s arrival last month.

Congratulations have been raining in from all walks of the entertainment sector with the likes of Alicia Keys, Diplo, DC Young Fly, Justin Timberlake, Yuna, MTV, and other entertainers, media outlets, and fans all dropping a few congratulatory comments. Urbanislandz also wants to extend congratulations to Usher and Jenn Goicoechea for bringing forth their beautiful baby girl.