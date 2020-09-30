Kanye West Millions In Debt To Big Sean Refuse To Give Up Masters, Says Charlamagne

Kanye West is millions of dollars in debt to Big Sean and will likely not give up his 50% stake in his masters, at least that’s what Charlamagne Tha God is insinuating.

Kanye West has been flooding his Twitter page with a whole lot of opinions lately, often condemning the record industry for what he considers to be unfair contractual agreements and the maltreatment of artists.

However, his constant rants have led some people to look more closely at his own private business practices and call into question some of the ways in which he has failed to ensure a fair deal for his fellow artists. Kanye’s label, G.O.O.D. Music, has employed some of the most successful and creative names in the industry, but on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God made claims that may point to dirty business practices within the organization.

During The Breakfast Club’s “Rumor Report” segment, Charlemagne let spill that Kanye allegedly owes Big Sean millions of dollars while continuing to receive a significant percentage of everything the Detroit rapper brings in. “The restraint Big Sean shows to Kanye West is remarkable,” Charlemagne said. “I hope one day Big Sean tells his story, but just know Kanye West owes Big Sean a whole lot of money and he got Big Sean in a very terrible contract to be out here screaming about giving folks their masters back.” Charlamagne then dropped more details, saying, “Kanye West owes Big Sean $3 million, Kanye West gets half of Sean’s profits and half of Sean’s royalties, and Kanye wouldn’t agree to Big Sean getting his masters back from Def Jam…Kanye needs to do right by Big Sean.”

It will be interesting to see if Kanye replies to these accusations in the coming days, especially since he has continued to make a show out of his disdain for his record label and announced that he will no longer be making music while still attached to his contract. At least the drama with his record company has kept Kanye from talking about politics for a while.