Jazmine Sullivan Turn Heads On The Gram As She Shoots “Last One” Video

Jazmine Sullivan turned heads on the Gram as she wraps shoot of upcoming music video.

R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan dropped off her new single “Lost One” back in August, and she is now in the processing of shooting the official music video to go with it. The singer took a break from her set to post a picture of herself on the gram, and since then, people cannot keep their eyes off the snatched body that the usually bountiful songstress is now serving. With no videos or images of her work outing available on her social media accounts, its safe to say that Sullivan wanted to keep her massive weight loss a secret until she felt comfortable.

Missy Elliot showed out for the new look below Jazmine’s post, “Oooooookayyyy go get em sis!!” Meanwhile, Lil Mama said, “You look tf Goodt.”

However, not everyone was down for the new look and many made their unrequested opinions known below a post shared on the popular blogging platform The Shade Room. “wow I need the old jasmine cause I had no clue who this was,” came one comment, followed by “I love her but ion like it.” Another critic bashed persons praising the new look, “y’all lying… Everyone isn’t meant to be skinny.” Jazmine has not responded to the criticisms, and many persons are hoping that she doesn’t.

For many, the only concern is if the songstress is still able to hold those notes, and her amazing work on “Lost One” proves just that. Over the last couple of weeks, one of the hottest challenges on social media has been the Jazmine Sullivan Insecure riff challenge. The exact task at hand is to mimick the difficult note pattern the singer lays down on the Bryson Tiller assisted track “Insecure” back in 2017. The “Need You Bad” singer took to social media a week ago to explain just how she accomplished the difficult riff.

You can check out the video below.